SC Sales Tax Holiday this weekend

(WSPA) — South Carolina shoppers won’t have to pay the state’s 6 percent sales tax on many items this weekend.

The annual Sales Tax Holiday starts at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2 and continues through Sunday, Aug. 4.

School supplies, clothes, computers, and backpacks some items exempt from the sales tax this weekend.

The S.C. Department of Revenue said shoppers have saved $2 million to $3 million during the holiday weekend in previous years.

Click here for a complete list of tax-free items and more information.

