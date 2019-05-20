SC school district considers a 4 day school week

LAKE CITY, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina school district is considering a four day school week to help recruit teachers.



Florence County School District Three Superintendent Laura Hickson said she will ask the school board to let her survey parents, teachers and staff on the plan.



Hickson told the Morning News of Florence under the plan students would go to school an extra 90 minutes Monday through Thursday. Students behind academically could come to class some Fridays and get extra help.



Hickson says other districts that have gone to a four day school week report happier teachers.



Hickson says Florence District Three currently has 43 vacant teacher positions.



