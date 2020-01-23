SC School for Deaf and Blind holds basketball tournament

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind kicked off their 43rd annual girls basketball tournament today.

They faced off against North Carolina to see who will be the #1 seed.

Game 1 of their 11 team tournament started today and will last until Sunday.

Athletic Director Michael Sims says its not just about winning for the girls, its about getting a chance to make new friends.

“What we’re hoping for is our kids and the other athletes that are traveling from the other states to come in to make new friends, build new relationships, but also have an exciting time here in South Carolina” said Sims.

The tournament was started in 1978 by Camilla Rambourger after she saw a need for a girls team.

“The Tennessee School for the Deaf hosted the boys Mason Dixon tournament and I sat and I watched the players and I really enjoyed that. And I had no idea about the girls basketball tournament so then when I got a job here I established the Girls Mason Dixon Tournament.” said Rambourger.

The tournament features schools from 11 states south of the Mason Dixon line and will run until Sunday.

The event starts at 12:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public but they will also live stream each game.