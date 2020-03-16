SC schools closed for next two weeks: Greenville County School officials share plan of action

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A major change up for students across the state including in Greenville County. The school district is now initiating a new plan using e-learning for a lot of the students for at least the next two weeks.

Soon to be empty classrooms.

“This is I think we would all agree, an unprecedented occurrence,” said Greenville County School District Superintendent, W. Burke Royster.

The superintendent of Greenville County Schools, W. Burke Royster told a board room how unique of a situation this is. However officials with the district said they have plan. It starts with getting the needed supplies to students.

“We need to make sure that students that have been assigned Chromebooks and left them at school, get that opportunity to get those Chromebooks,” said Director of Media Relations with Greenville County School District, Tim Waller.

The same goes for necessities that could have been left behind like medication.

After that, it’s a two week e-learning program for most students. That means they’ll be doing their lesson plan right on their computer. Kids in the younger grades who don’t have those Chromebooks, will be given hard copies of assignments and lesson plans.

For students who don’t have access to internet at home, officials said they have a plan for that too.

“Literally pulling into the parking lot of any Greenville County school, it will have strong WiFi for that purpose,” Waller told us.

On top of that, students will continue to get fed. The Summer Feeding Program will be rolled out.

“We received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to be able to give grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches to students and they’ll be distributed through the carpool lane,” Waller said.

Something that was brought up during an emergency board meeting with the Greenville County School District Sunday was childcare options for these students who are at home whose parents need to work. The superintendent said unfortunately there is nothing they can do, other than keeping students busy with their daily lesson plan.