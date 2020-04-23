SC schools remain closed, administrators and parents respond

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – In Spartanburg County while school officials say they understand the decision they acknowledge the disappointment of not seeing students return this school year.

It’s official, student won’t pass through the doors or walk through the halls of their school building.

Wednesday’s announcement, while it was expected, is highly disappointing for school officials, parents and especially students.

“It’s been sad to see schools close, but it has been a joy to see how everyone has pulled together and worked together for the good of our children.” South Carolina, State Superintendent, Molly Spearman said.

As administrators with Abner Creek Academy in Spartanburg County, listened to the announcement that schools would remain closed for the rest of the year, parents picking up material, were met with the news.

“Have you seen the governors announcement, they’re not coming back. Abner Creek Academy, Principal, Karen McMakin said.

While parents like British Willis enjoy having their kids close, they know students yearn to be with friends in the school environment.

“It’s going to be hurtful to tell him that they’re not coming back and it hurts my feelings to, to know how much he loves school and this year was one of his best years he has ever had.”

Parent, British Willis said.

On this day, parents are dropping off completed assignments and picking up new lesson plans.

This curb side exchange has become part of the new normal since covid-19 made it necessary to close schools back in march.

“With the technology we’re putting in place right now, it’s opened a lot of doors for us to be able to communicate one on one with parents we normally couldn’t have making strides for those kids.”

Abner Creek Academy, Assistant Principal, Shayne Daugherty said.

While at home students complete their coursework electronically and parents like Shareka Wallace are also getting an education.

“I was able to see more of how my kids study habits are, I was actually able to get involved with my kids in this time frame.” Parent, Shareka Wallace said.

Wallace says her children are connecting and learning new lessons in non-traditional ways and the administration says, both teachers and parents need to be recognized for their hard work.

“Teachers are working extremely hard, they have been very creative in how they’ve reached out to their students. We all miss them terribly.” Principal McMakin said.

School officials now looking ahead to summer programs and even next year. South Carolina State Superintendent announcing that a task force will come together to iron it all out.

So far this year, school officials have prepared and delivered more than 5 million meals for students since they’ve been out of school. Governor McMaster is encouraging school districts to come up with ways to honor their 2020 graduates.