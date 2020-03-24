SC schools to remain closed through April, governor says

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference introducing state Rep. Bobby Cox as his pick to lead the state’s veterans’ affairs agency, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster and South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced Tuesday that South Carolina’s schools will remain closed for the duration of the month of April.

“At this time, students, parents, and families should plan for South Carolina’s schools to remain closed through the month of April. Our dedicated teachers and school administrators have done a tremendous job in making it possible for our students to learn at home. We understand that the prospect of schools remaining closed for an extended period of time places stress and strain on parents and children. Rest assured, if there is any way to safely open our schools earlier, we will do that, but schools must remain closed to protect the health and safety of South Carolinians.”

McMaster’s March 15 executive order previously closed school until March 31.

According to the release, he will issue an additional executive order to extend the K-12 school closures through the month of April in the coming days.

The governor’s executive order will apply to the state’s public colleges, universities and technical colleges, and will encourage those institutions to provide instruction through virtual learning.

Spartanburg District 5 officials announced on Twitter following the governor’s announcement that classes would resume on May 1.

Important announcement: @henrymcmaster just issued executive order EXTENDING our school closure through April 30. More details to come. #WeAreD5 #D5Strong pic.twitter.com/iq4VBNg1PE — Spartanburg5 Schools (@SpartanburgD5) March 24, 2020

Greenville County Schools issued the following statement on their Facebook page after McMaster’s announcement: