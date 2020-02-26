SC Senate heads for unprecedented showdown over education

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, New South Carolina Senate President Harvey Peeler listens as former Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman speaks in Columbia, S.C.. South Carolina lawmakers return to the Statehouse on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 for the 2020 session with an agenda that looks a lot like what they tried to tackle in 2019.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Senate Republican leader says unless a Democratic senator scraps almost all his 194 amendments to a massive bill to overhaul public education he will ask they all be tossed out.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey said he issued his warning Wednesday to give Sen. Mike Fanning one day to cull his amendments down five or 10.

Massey would invoke a Senate rule prohibiting amendments only meant to delay a vote on the final bill.

Such a motion would test the South Carolina Senate’s tradition of allowing each senator to have his say for as long as he feels he needs to speak.