SC Senate passes fetal heartbeat bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Fetal Heartbeat bill passed in the SC Senate on Thursday.

The legislation passed the Senate by a 30-13 vote and will be referred to the House of Representatives for consideration.

If signed into law, it would ban abortions in South Carolina at the time in which a heartbeat is detectable, effectively bringing legal abortions down from twenty (20) weeks to just six to eight (6-8) weeks. The bill as passed includes exceptions for pregnancies as the result of rape, incest, or a medical emergency to protect the life of the mother.

An allegation of rape or incest must be reported to the sheriff in the county in which the abortion was performed, no later than twenty-four hours after performing or inducing an abortion.