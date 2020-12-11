SC sets new daily record with 3,137 new coronavirus cases, 42 deaths

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the percent positive is 18.6%, not 8.6% as originally reported by DHEC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – One week ago today, South Carolina announced its highest number of new cases of COVID-19. On Friday, DHEC announced the state has surpassed that number by more than 700.

A total of 3,137 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are announced today and 42 additional South Carolinians have died because of the virus.

This brings the total number of cases in the state to 228,261 and 4,332 deaths.

The percent positive is 18.6%.

1,234 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus with 282 in the ICU and 124 on ventilators.

“South Carolina, like many other states, is currently experiencing a worsening of this pandemic,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director. “While the arriving vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel, it will be months before there is enough vaccine available for everyone. It is incumbent upon all of us to continue to take actions aimed at saving lives.”

State public health officials are calling on all South Carolinians to continue to act to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by taking small steps that make a big difference, including:

• wearing a face mask;

• social distancing from others by at least six feet;

• getting tested and staying home when you’re sick; and

• limiting contact with those outside your household.

“No one else should have to die at the hands of this silent killer,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “It is within all of our powers to stop COVID-19. As we each wait patiently for our turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccines, let’s keep doing our part by wearing our masks and practicing social distancing.”