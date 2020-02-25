SC sheriff’s deputy is fatally shot serving eviction notice

Corporal Andrew Gillette is seen in an undated photo provided by the Sumter County, S.C., Sheriff’s Office. Gillette, died of wounds suffered in the line of duty early Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 while attempting to serve a detention order and eviction notice. (Sumter County, S.C Sheriff’s Office via AP)

SUMTER, SC (AP) — Authorities say a 37-year-old sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina was shot and killed while trying to serve an eviction notice.

Investigators said Sumter County Sheriff’s Cpl. Andrew Gillette was shot in the chest by the man who was being evicted, and died a short time later Tuesday morning. He was wearing a protective vest. Authorities say the man inside the home was also killed. His identity has not been released.

Gillette was part of a sheriff’s office team that serves civil papers such as eviction notices. He was an Air Force veteran, had been a Sumter County deputy since 2013 and leaves behind a wife and child.