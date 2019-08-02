SC shoppers gear up for back-to-school; Tax free weekend kicks off

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- Stores across the state are already starting to feel the pressure of the state’s biggest sales holiday; tax free weekend.

20 years ago Governor Jim Hodges wanted to give back to South Carolina residents so a tax free weekend was implemented to help parents prepare their children for back to school.

During this weekend shoppers will save money on dozens of items that are exempt from the state’s sale tax this weekend.

Items like clothing, computers, and school supplies are tax free.

“If you have a student that is going to college this is a great time to get some bed linens, comforters, and even a few things for the bathroom are tax free,” explained Bonnie Swingle with the SC Dept. of Revenue.

The shopping incentive also has an impact on small businesses.

Heather Burns, owner of Revente, recapped Friday morning at the store. “We opened at 10 and when we opened we were slammed.”

Despite losing a few dollars on a sale, the sales holiday brings opportunities to increase foot traffic.

Burns continued, “In the Summer being close to the university it does slow down. This time of year it starts to ramp back up. Tax free weekend kind of kicks off that business and gives us the upswing for the rest of the year.”

Bonnie Swingle added, “A loT of the states around us no longer do tax free weekend so it’s a chance to bring shoppers in from out of state.”

SCDOR says shoppers in SC save between $2-3 million each year during the tax free weekend.

