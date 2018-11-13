SC State Christmas Tree arrives at State House

The official South Carolina Christmas tree arrived at the State House on Tuesday.

The tree is a 35-foot sheared Concolor Fir, also know as a white fir, according to the Director of Communications for Experience SC, Charlene Slaughter.

The tree comes from Pinetum Christmas Tree Farm in Swanton, Maryland.

This is the 13th year that Bruce Vollnogle, owner of TimberTech in Greer, SC and his team have donated their time to pick up the tree and bring it to Columbia, according to Slaughter.

SCE&G will string more than 13,000 LED lights and the Columbia Garden Club and the Garden Club of SC will hang 900 ornaments.

The 53nd Annual Governor's Carolighting is Monday Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. on the State House's North Lawn and will be live on SCETV, according to Experience SC.