News

SC State Christmas Tree arrives at State House

By:

Posted: Nov 13, 2018 11:48 AM EST

Updated: Nov 13, 2018 11:48 AM EST

The official South Carolina Christmas tree arrived at the State House on Tuesday.

The tree is a 35-foot sheared Concolor Fir, also know as a white fir, according to the Director of Communications for Experience SC, Charlene Slaughter.

The tree comes from Pinetum Christmas Tree Farm in Swanton, Maryland.

This is the 13th year that Bruce Vollnogle, owner of TimberTech in Greer, SC and his team have donated their time to pick up the tree and bring it to Columbia, according to Slaughter.

SCE&G will string more than 13,000 LED lights and the Columbia Garden Club and the Garden Club of SC will hang 900 ornaments.

The 53nd Annual Governor's Carolighting is Monday Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. on the State House's North Lawn and will be live on SCETV, according to Experience SC.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
CMA
Color Your Weather
DISNEY ON ICE
Turkey Giveaway
auto racing contest
mascot challenge
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center