SC State Fair is moving forward despite the coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina State Fair is moving forward as scheduled despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say they are taking all precautions regarding the virus into consideration as they make plans for this year’s event.

“The safety and well-being of our guests, participants, partners and community comes first, so we are closely following the directives of local and national health agencies,” organizers said in a statement in May.

The fair typically brings in more than 500,000 people in 12 days.

According to the fair’s website, this year’s event will take place from October 14th to the 25th in Columbia.

Entertainment has not yet been announced.

In the Lowcountry, organizers for the Coastal Carolina Fair decided to cancel this year’s event out of extreme caution for the health and safety of the community, volunteers, and staff members.

Fair officials said they carefully reviewed social distancing, sanitation, and other elements, but decided it was impossible to provide and maintain a safe way forward for the large crowds.