COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina State Fair will have discounted tickets beginning Wednesday.

The fair will be held from Oct. 13 – Oct. 24 in Columbia.

According to fair officials, discounted tickets will be available until Oct. 12.

Fairgoers who purchase their tickets in advance can save up to 50% and skip box office lines.

Discounted admission tickets are now $10 per person ($15-$20 at the fair) and discounted ride vouchers are $25 per person ($33-$38 at the fair).