SC State Fire employees deploying to La. ahead of Tropical Storm Barry

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina State Fire employees will head to Louisiana Friday morning ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.

The S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation said in a press release Thursday that The Louisiana State Fire marshal requested help from an Advance Unit of the Palmetto Incident Support Team, which is an all-hazards incident management unit, specializing in the management and coordination of search and rescue.

The team will help provide incident management support to the Louisiana Incident Support Team and will help with statewide coordination of search and rescue.

The advanced unit will head to Baton Rouge at about 7 a.m. Friday.

Louisiana’s team helped South Carolina during Hurricane Florence for 21 days. Louisiana deployed boat teams and nearly 100 rescuers too S.C. during that time, according to the release.

Since Hurricane Florence, the teams have been planning, training and preparing for the 2019 Hurricane Season together.

“The State of Louisiana provided much-needed assistance and support to our State, during Hurricane Florence, and it’s time for South Carolina to return the favor,” said State Fire Marshal Jones, who will serve as the Palmetto Incident Support Team Commander. “Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning and I began putting plans in place to create a seamless integration of our two teams during their deployment to South Carolina.”

The team members will initially deploy for seven days, with the possibility of extending the mission for up to fifteen days, by rotating personnel, the release said.