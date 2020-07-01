SC State Fire Marshal issues fireworks safety tips ahead of Fourth of July holiday

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – If you’re planning on setting off fireworks this weekend in celebration of the Fourth of July, the South Carolina State Fire Marshal is reminding everyone to think of safety first.

“This national holiday is always a busy one for fireworks — and fires,” State Fire Marshal Jonathan Jones said. “You cannot take safety for granted when it comes to fireworks. We want everyone to have fun, but safety precautions must come first.”

According to the release, South Carolina law prohibits fireworks from being sold to anyone younger than 16 years old.

The following are tips issued by the State Fire Marshal:

Observe local laws. If unsure whether it is legal to use fireworks, check with local officials

Observe local weather conditions. Dry weather can make it easier for fireworks to start a fire

Buy from permitted fireworks retailers

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place

Always have an adult present when shooting fireworks

Use common sense. Always read and follow the directions on each firework

Only use fireworks outdoors, away from homes, dry grass and trees

Ensure people and pets are out of range before lighting fireworks

Light one firework at a time and keep a safe distance

Put used fireworks in a bucket of water; keep a garden hose on hand

Never: