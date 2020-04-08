SC State Guard mobilized to set up field hospital in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC State Guard helped MUSC convert an on campus fitness center into a field hospital in anticipation of a “surge” of COVID-19 cases.

If needed, the 250 bed field hospital will be used for recovering COVID-19 patients who are close to being discharged.

MUSC requested help from the State Guard on April 2, and the next day, 20 members of the 1st Civil Support Brigade began the mission.

MUSC’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Brian Wood, was in awe of the “level and professionalism and skill of the members of the State Guard.” Wood said that with the help of the State Guard, what he believed would be a two week project was completed in just two days.

State Guard Commanding general, Brigadier General Leon Lott, said that the members are “highly trained volunteers ready to respond whenever and wherever necessary.”

Those working on the mission said that they were proud of what they accomplished. MAJ David Preston, Executive Officer of the 3d Battalion, 1st Civil Support Brigade, said that the mission “is one of the most impactful that [he] has ever participated in.”