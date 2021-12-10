SC state representative accused of misconduct, providing alcohol to a minor

The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina state representative has been indicted for misconduct in office after being accused of providing alcohol to a minor.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday that State Rep. Richard “Rick” Ansel Martin, R-Newberry, has been indicted by a Newberry County Grand Jury on charges of Misconduct in Office and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

The first indictment alleges that, between Dec. 4, 2019 and Jan. 31, 2020, Martin, while serving in the SC House of Representatives, used his position to try to influence an investigation at the Department of Social Services. The second indictment alleges that, between Jan. 1, 2019 and Jan. 31, 2019, Martin contributed to the delinquency of a minor by providing her with alcohol to drink when she was under the age of 21.

Martin will be arraigned on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. in Newberry County before Judge G.D. Morgan, Jr.

Attorney General Wilson stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.