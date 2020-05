COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman will lead the third AccelerateED meeting this afternoon.

According to a news release, the meeting will be held at 1 p.m.

AccelerateED is comprised of educators and administrators representing all aspects of the K-12 public education system, and has three subcommittees: Building and Student Services, Instruction and Operations.

The agenda for the AccelerateED meeting can be found here.