SC Supreme Court blocks move by McMaster to use $32M in federal grants to help with private school tuition

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Supreme Court struck down Wednesday a move by Gov. Henry McMaster to use $32 million in federal grants to help parents afford private school tuition.

The governor made that announcement about CARES Act funding this summer while in Greenville at Hampton Park Christian School.

The intention of the one-time, needs-based grants of up to $6,500 were reportedly going to help or subsidize the 2020-21 tuition for eligible students participating private, parochial or independent schools in the state.

Each state received an allocation for a Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund, and South Carolina’s share of the funds was $48 million. The governor proposed $32 million of those funds to be used to fund the SAFE Grants.

Following the governor’s announcement, a Circuit Court judge in Orangeburg County signed a temporary restraining order preventing the state from distributing the grants. The plaintiff’s petition and complaint to the court claimed that McMaster’s plan “violates the portion of the State Constitution that prevents the State from funding private or religious education.”

Two teacher organizations — SCEA and PTSA — also filed an amicus brief against the funds, putting a pause on the spending.

According to an earlier news release from Palmetto Promise officials, the SC Supreme Court agreed to take up the case and oral arguments on the SAFE Grants program.

“We find there is no clear congressional intent in the education provisions of the CARES Act to allow the Governor to allocate the GEER funds in his discretion in contravention of our State Constitution,” according to the judgment issued Wednesday. “We therefore reject the Governor’s assertion that the discretion provided him in the CARES Act preempts our constitutional mandate prohibiting the use of public funds for the direct benefit of private educational institutions.”

Governor McMaster released a statement Wednesday night about the decision.

Read the SC Supreme Court’s full judgment here.