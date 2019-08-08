SC Supreme Court: Fmr. Anderson Co. administrator must refund county, case referred back to Circuit Court

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled against former Anderson County Administrator Joey Preston and vacated a decision made by the Court of Appeals.

The state’s high court ruled the severance agreement for Preston, which was valued at just over $1.1 million, was invalid due to the county’s lack of a quorum, and was referred back to the Circuit Court to determine how much Preston must pay back to the county.

Preston has been in a nearly 11-year legal battle with Anderson County Council, which began with the severance deal back in 2008.

The Court of Appeals ruled in 2017 that the council didn’t have legal authority to approve the deal, saying a majority of the council had conflicts of interest.