SC Supreme Court says rent is still due despite eviction and foreclosures briefly halted

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Some clarification from the South Carolina’s Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty. He announced not long ago that evictions and foreclosures are delayed until May first. However he said that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t pay your bills.

Robert Washington is heading home from an errand he does at the beginning of every month, pay his rent.

“If you don’t pay it, you’re going to have to pay it at some time so that’s why I always try to stay up on these things,” said Greenwood Resident, Robert Washington.

While he’s on top of it, not everyone is able to be right now.

In fact Denise Modra is the property manager where Washington lives. She told us some tenants are calling, asking if their rent is still due.

“They said, I don’t have to pay my rent and I go, that’s not what they said. They definitely have to pay their rent,” said Property Manager of Amber Chase & University Commons properties in Greenwood, Denise Modra.

Modra is referring to an announcement made by South Carolina’s Supreme Court halting evictions and foreclosures until May first. But both Modra and Chief Justice Beatty noticed there is confusion among renters and homeowners, with many thinking their payment isn’t due.

“It will allow them some process, such as this $1200 check that is coming from the federal government to allow them to receive that and maybe use that to catch up on any payments,” said Circuit Equity Judge Curtis Clark.

Judge Curtis Clark has been practicing law for decades and told 7 News he has never seen a situation like this. He has some advice though for concerned homeowners, that’s to get on top of things now and communicate with your lender.

“If you’ve been a good tenant or borrower/homeowner and you’ve made your payments at other times, there is people on the other side who understand that and try to suggest any programs to try and work out for some of their benefit,” Judge Clark told 7 News.

As for our property manager, she told us evicting people is never easy and she understands times are hard. But she said when this order is no longer in effect, the evictions will still happen.

“We will file as soon as the courts open back up so pay your rent, please,” Modra said.

There are options for homeowners being impacted by this pandemic like a forbearance plan to reduce or suspend your mortgage payments for up to 12 months.

You can find more information on that here: https://www.aarp.org/money/credit-loans-debt/info-2020/mortgage-coronavirus-faq.html