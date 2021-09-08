SC Supreme Court suspends Alex Murdaugh from legal practice

FILE | PROVIDED: Margaret and Alex Murdaugh are seen in this provided photograph

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Supreme Court of South Carolina suspended Alex Murdaugh from legal practices Wednesday.

We previously reported that Murdaugh released a statement Monday stating “I’m resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders.”

Prior to his resignation, Murdaugh was found shot on Old Salkehatchie Road in Hampton County and flown to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah for a superficial gunshot wound to the head, according to SLED.

On June 7, Murdaugh found his wife, Maggie and son, Paul shot to death on the family’s property in Colleton County.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating both shootings.