SC teachers stay home to advocate for pay, safety

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Principal Susan Stevens talks to the media during a demonstration of a socially-distanced classroom at A.J. Whittenberg Elementary School of Engineering Monday, July 20, 2020, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some South Carolina teachers are taking a personal day to fight for safer classrooms amid the pandemic as well as an annual small raise that was frozen after the economy crashed because of the virus.

In May 2019, SC for Ed brought 10,000 people to the Statehouse for a rally in support of educators that garnered national attention.

On Wednesday, some teachers stayed home to call and email legislators.

Teachers are angry over the lack of pay raises and class sizes.

But they are also in fear of their own lives and their families’ lives as Gov. Henry McMaster and others push for in-person teaching five days a week.

