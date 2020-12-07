SC teachers group want virtual school again after COVID-19 spike

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

State Rep. Ivory Thigpen, D-Columbia, speaks to a fellow South Carolina House member on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Columbia, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With new COVID-19 cases reaching record levels in South Carolina, a teachers group is asking districts to go back to all-virtual teaching until this second spike in the virus can be flattened.

The plea was given more emotional weight over the weekend after the death of 50-year-old third-grade teacher Staci Blakely.

Her family asked Lexington School District 1 to publicly announce her death from COVID-19 to remind people how serious the disease can be.

At least four school districts in South Carolina have returned to all-virtual learning, including 12,000 students in the Orangeburg County School District.

Nearly a quarter of the state’s districts are teaching in person every day.

