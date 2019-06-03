SC trooper & Gaffney driver shot after traffic stop

YORK Co., SC (WSPA) – A trooper and suspect have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in York County.

According to the S.C. Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened following a traffic stop around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say Trooper Paul Wise was attempting to stop the suspect, Willie Bernard Wright, 27, of Gaffney, for not wearing a seatbelt, which resulted in a chase.

Wright eventually got out of his vehicle and began firing at the trooper’s vehicle, according to officials. The trooper was hit by gunfire, and returned fire, striking Wright.

Trooper Wise was taken to Piedmont Medical Center and is in good condition. Wright was transported to Piedmont Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday afternoon, the SCDPS Tweeted out that Trooper Wise had been released from Piedmont Medical Center.

“When Wise returns to work, he will be on administrative duties, per dept. protocol,” from the Tweet. “Suspect remains hospitalized.”

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the shooting.