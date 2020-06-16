SC, Utah approved to accept SNAP benefits online

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSPA) – The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture announced Tuesday the approval of requests from South Carolina and Utah to provide online purchases of food to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households.

According to a USDA news release, the approval “will allow these states to expedite the implementation of online purchasing with currently authorized SNAP online retailers with a target start date to be announced at a later time.”

South Carolina’s SNAP participation currently has more than 558,000 individuals, more than 259,000 households and totals $855 million annually in federal benefits.

According to the release, Utah’s SNAP participation is more than 160,000 individuals, more than 67,000 households and totals $235 million annually in federal benefits.

The SNAP online purchasing is currently available in several states across the U.S. and the authorized retailers working with all states are Amazon and Walmart.