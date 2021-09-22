SC victims’ services groups awarded more than $32 million in grants

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – Groups that help crime victims across South Carolina receive portions of more than $32 million in federal and state grants.

The grants were distributed by the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants in the Attorney General’s Office.

According to S.C. Attorney General’s Office, there are three different types of grants:

Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grants

Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) grants

State Victim Assistance Program (SVAP) grants.

The grants were awarded to private non-profit groups, Sheriff’s offices, police departments, solicitor’s offices and state agencies.