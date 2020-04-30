SC Walmart associates receive bonus, company hires thousands nationwide

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – Walmart employees in South Carolina have received a bonus in their paychecks and the company says they’ve hired thousands.

Walmart officials say associates in the state received a bonus in their paychecks Thursday, adding up to $3.4 million statewide. 

In all, Walmart gave associates $180 million in bonuses nationwide.

When combined with the $365 million announced earlier this month, the company has committed close to $550 million in bonus payouts to its workers serving on the front lines.

The company has also hired an additional 200,000 associates nationwide.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories