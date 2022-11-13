NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged after a North Myrtle Beach woman died of a heart attack during an attempted home break-in in July, according to police.

Austin Thomas Jones, 40, of North Myrtle Beach, was arrested Thursday and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Police were called on July 24 to the area of 20th Avenue South for a reported burglary, according to warrants obtained by News13. Officers determined Jones allegedly broke out a window at the home and was trying to enter.

Police said Jones was “grossly intoxicated” and had what was believed to be cocaine in plastic baggies that were found during a search, according to the warrant.

After the victim called 911, she went into cardiac arrest as police arrived and died a few days later at Grand Strand Medical Center, according to the warrant and police report.

The autopsy found the cause of death was “Acute Myocardial Infarction with a contributory condition of stress caused by the attempted home invasion,” according to the warrant.

Jones posted bond and was released from jail on Friday, according to online booking records.