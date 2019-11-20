SC woman drove car into store twice over cost of cigarettes, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A woman drove her car into the front door of a convenience store – twice – because she didn’t have enough money for cigarettes, according to police.

Police say Sheila Paras, 57, can be seen on camera pulling her car back, pointing it directly at the store and hitting the front door, damaging the frame and breaking the glass. Then, she does it all over again, police say. The incident happened at about 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Paras attempted to hit the door a third time with her car, according to the report, but the store clerk is seen telling her to stop. Paras then gets out of the car and tells the store clerk she “should have just given her what she asked for,” a witness told the police.

Paras walks back to her car at that time, grabs a handful of change, walks back to the door of the store and drops two handfuls of change onto the broken glass, police say.

According to what the clerk told police, Paras initially had pulled up and asked how much a pack of cigarettes would be. The clerk said she rang her up and went to the door to tell Paras about the cost. Paras then said she didn’t have the money, according to the report.

The clerk said she walked away to void the transaction and that’s when Paras started to ram her car into the door, according to the report.

Officers said they gave Paras a field sobriety test and she passed. They said she was speaking erratically and not making much sense when they arrived. She did admit to having a double shot of Southern Comfort 80 proof, the report stated.

Paras was arrested for damage of property more than $2,000.