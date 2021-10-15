SC woman gets over 40 years in violent stabbing death of neighbors

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WSAV) – An Allendale woman was sentenced this week to over 40 years in prison for violently stabbing her neighbors to death.

On Thursday, 31-year-old Paulette Sims was found guilty in the murders of Carolyn Cook, 44, and Bobby Heath Jr., 57, and a charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Sims was sentenced to 38 years in prison for the murders and five years for the weapons charge.

Paulette Sims

According to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, back in March 2020, Sims attacked Cook and Heath in the middle of the day at the parking lot of the Oakland Apartments.

Allendale law enforcement responded to the apartment complex around noon to find the attack still in progress. The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office described a gruesome scene, with Sims on top of Cook’s body, continuing to stab her and probe the wounds with her fingers.

Cook was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, Heath died on the way to the hospital after suffering a single stab wound to his heart.

Authorities said the final moments of the attack were caught on police body camera video.

“Ms. Sims attacked two neighbors without provocation and continued to assault one of her victims after she likely was already dead,” said Julie Kate Keeney of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, who prosecuted the case. “This attack was so brazen and so savage, it would be difficult to believe it took place had some of it not been captured on video.”

This was the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s second double-murder conviction in as many days.