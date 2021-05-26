SC Works and Spartanburg Community College helping workers find jobs

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – According to SC Works, there are more than 8,000 job openings across the Upstate.

If you walk down the streets in many towns across the upstate, you’ll most likely find a help wanted sign or two.

“There is a shortage of available talent to fill the open jobs that we have,” Regional Director of Business Solutions, SC Works, Johnny Lynn Crosby said.

Since January companies have invested more than a billion dollars to open new businesses and expand existing ones in the upstate.

When companies need skilled workers many of them turn to SC works and Spartanburg Community College.

“We can meet any need of any company, if there is a perspective company coming in, we’ll do a demo, we’ll do a walk through. we meet with them, we try to identify the skill sets, if it’s justified we invest in training of our faculty along with equipment purchases,” Spartanburg Community College, Jay Coffer said.

Once jobs are announced and the ground breaking takes place, agencies are ready to help place new hires.

“There could be multiple paths and multiple time lines, depending on the company, the industry, the number of jobs they’re bringing, that all really determines what that process looks like,” Crosby said.

Since the pandemic, the hospitality industry is looking to fill key positions and so are major companies. Manufacturing jobs are not what they used to be because of the technology, so Spartanburg Community College sometimes creates specific programs to help fill the gap.

“3 years ago we developed a manufacturing program, we did one semester of three credit hours, in the classroom and on the job training, we’ve done that three times and had 100-percent placement,” Coffer said.

With federal unemployment coming to an end soon, SC Works can help potential workers with the tools they need to become successful job seekers.

“We can help with their resume writing, we can help them with their job search requirements, as well as different interviewing skills and other workshops and job fairs that are available,” Crosby said.

UPCOMING JOB FAIRS

Wednesday May 26, 2021

8AM-8PM

Michelin North America

Spartanburg Community College Tyger River Campus

1875 E. Main Street

Duncan SC 29334

Tuesday June 15, 2021

10AM-12PM

Multiple Employer Event

SC Works Greenville

225 S Pleasantburg Drive

Greenville SC 29607

Wednesday June 16, 2021

1PM-5PM

Multiple Employer Event

Spartanburg Community College Tyger River Campus

1875 E. Main Street

Duncan SC 29334