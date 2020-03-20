SC Works Greater Upstate offices closed to public due to COVID-19 concerns

1  of  30
by: WSPA Staff

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – SC Works officials said due to the spread of COVID-19 virus, all SC Works Greater Upstate offices will be closed to the public starting Friday to ensure the protection of customers and staff members.

According to their news release, SC Works staff will still be available to provide virtual assistance for training-related questions through web-based video, web-based chat and phone calls.

Officials said all unemployment questions can be answered by calling 1-866-831-1764.

Online claims for unemployment can be filed online at scuihub.dew.sc.gov.

To search for a job, you can visit jobs.scworks.org.

