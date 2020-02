The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire 500,000 people for 2020. (NEXSTAR)

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – SC Works of Laurens County will be holding a 2020 Census job fair Tuesday.

The job fair will be held on Feb. 25 from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. at SC Works Laurens County, located at 1029 West Main Street.

To reduce wait time, visit any SC Works Center before the event and make sure your SC Works online account up to date.

For more information, call (864) 681-1605 or visit a SC Works representative in person.