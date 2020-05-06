Live Now
Watch Carolina Morning

SC Works Upstate preps for virtual job fair

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – SC Works Upstate will hold a virtual job fair Thursday.

From 2-5 p.m., job seekers will have the opportunity to interview and find out more information about hundreds of available jobs and companies in the region.

This is a list of companies hiring now:

  • Ambassador
  • American Credit Acceptance 
  • ArcLabs
  • BASF
  • Bausch and Lomb
  • Bericap
  • Borgers USA Corp
  • City of Greenville – GreenLink
  • Contec
  • Department of Corrections
  • Elevate Textiles 
  • FedEx Ground
  • Grainger
  • Greenville County Schools
  • Hire Dynamics 
  • JIT Manufacturing 
  • JMA Placement
  • Kudzu Staffing 
  • Lake Emory Post Acute Care
  • Minghua Global
  • National On Demand
  • Newark Electronics Corporation 
  • Nutra Manufacturing 
  • OpSource Staffing 
  • Parkdale Mills 
  • Piedmont Community Action
  • Remedy Staffing
  • SC Army National Guard 
  • Sitel 
  • Spartanburg County Detention Center
  • Steel Creek Galvanizing 
  • Summit Hills 
  • Synthomer
  • The Charles Lea Center
  • The Spinx Company
  • United Way – Greenville 
  • US Census

Participants have the opportunity to register for the job fair early. Click here to register.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories