SC Works Upstate preps for virtual job fair

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – SC Works Upstate will hold a virtual job fair Thursday.

From 2-5 p.m., job seekers will have the opportunity to interview and find out more information about hundreds of available jobs and companies in the region.

This is a list of companies hiring now:

Ambassador

American Credit Acceptance

ArcLabs

BASF

Bausch and Lomb

Bericap

Borgers USA Corp

City of Greenville – GreenLink

Contec

Department of Corrections

Elevate Textiles

FedEx Ground

Grainger

Greenville County Schools

Hire Dynamics

JIT Manufacturing

JMA Placement

Kudzu Staffing

Lake Emory Post Acute Care

Minghua Global

National On Demand

Newark Electronics Corporation

Nutra Manufacturing

OpSource Staffing

Parkdale Mills

Piedmont Community Action

Remedy Staffing

SC Army National Guard

Sitel

Spartanburg County Detention Center

Steel Creek Galvanizing

Summit Hills

Synthomer

The Charles Lea Center

The Spinx Company

United Way – Greenville

US Census

Participants have the opportunity to register for the job fair early. Click here to register.