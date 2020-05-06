SC Works Upstate preps for virtual job fair

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – SC Works Upstate will hold a virtual job fair Thursday.
From 2-5 p.m., job seekers will have the opportunity to interview and find out more information about hundreds of available jobs and companies in the region.
This is a list of companies hiring now:
- Ambassador
- American Credit Acceptance
- ArcLabs
- BASF
- Bausch and Lomb
- Bericap
- Borgers USA Corp
- City of Greenville – GreenLink
- Contec
- Department of Corrections
- Elevate Textiles
- FedEx Ground
- Grainger
- Greenville County Schools
- Hire Dynamics
- JIT Manufacturing
- JMA Placement
- Kudzu Staffing
- Lake Emory Post Acute Care
- Minghua Global
- National On Demand
- Newark Electronics Corporation
- Nutra Manufacturing
- OpSource Staffing
- Parkdale Mills
- Piedmont Community Action
- Remedy Staffing
- SC Army National Guard
- Sitel
- Spartanburg County Detention Center
- Steel Creek Galvanizing
- Summit Hills
- Synthomer
- The Charles Lea Center
- The Spinx Company
- United Way – Greenville
- US Census
Participants have the opportunity to register for the job fair early. Click here to register.