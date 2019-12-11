Consumers warned of utility imposter scammers as temperatures drop

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Consumers are being warned of an increase in utility imposter scams as they turn on the heat for winter.
South Carolina utilities, the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs and the Office of Regulatory Staff are joining up to help warn consumers of common scam tactics.
Always be on the lookout for the following warning signs of fraud scams:
- Insisting on payment by wire transfer, gift card, cash
- Demanding you confirm account information or social security number
- Asking for credit card information for payment before receiving free services
- Offers to help recover money already lost
- Pressure to make an immediate decision.
If you have any suspicion a caller is a utility scammer, hang up immediately and call your utility’s customer service center.
- Dominion Energy South Carolina: (800) 251-7234
- Duke Energy Carolinas: (800) 777-9898
- Duke Energy Progress: (800) 452-2777
- Santee Cooper: (843) 347-3399 in Horry or Georgetown Counties or (843) 761-8000 in Berkeley County
- Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina: Visit www.ecsc.org/co-op/info to find the direct number of your co-op.