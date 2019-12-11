Consumers warned of utility imposter scammers as temperatures drop

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Consumers are being warned of an increase in utility imposter scams as they turn on the heat for winter.

South Carolina utilities, the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs and the Office of Regulatory Staff are joining up to help warn consumers of common scam tactics.

Always be on the lookout for the following warning signs of fraud scams:

Insisting on payment by wire transfer, gift card, cash

Demanding you confirm account information or social security number

Asking for credit card information for payment before receiving free services

Offers to help recover money already lost

Pressure to make an immediate decision.

If you have any suspicion a caller is a utility scammer, hang up immediately and call your utility’s customer service center.