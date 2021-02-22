Look out for handyman scams, other scams, police warn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenwood Police Department is warning the public to be on the lookout for a rise in various scams — including handyman scams.

With many Americans filing their taxes this time of year, police say scammers are cooking up ways to capitalize on other people’s tax refunds. According to police, although many types of scams transpire over the phone, handyman scams often happen in person.

“It seems to be that people crop up and, ‘Oh I’m a handyman. I can fix this for you and I can do that project,'” Officer Jonathan Link said. But, the telltale sign of a scam is requesting payment — or partial payment — in advance.

“There’s always a legitimate reason to their story,” Link said. “But when it comes time for the work to be done, they disappear and you’re out the money.”

To verify whether a worker is who they claim to be, Link recommends asking for a list of references. Additionally, he said, be sure to confirm whether a business is licensed and bonded.

Police recommend calling law enforcement if you believe you are being targeted by an in-person scam, such as a handyman scam. If you wish to report scams that occur over the phone, though, you can report them to the Federal Trade Commission, or FTC, here.

