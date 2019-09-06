SCDC employee accused of providing contraband to Upstate inmates

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Prisoners on a litter crew picked up more than trash with the alleged help of a state Department of Corrections employee.

Prison officials say a driver assigned to the litter crew at Livesay Correctional Institution took inmates to spots to retrieve contraband left for them.

The contraband was left along Interstate 85.

Lloyd Franklin, 76, has been charged with providing contraband to inmates.

An arrest warrant says Franklin was assigned to the litter crew when he drove inmates to locations on I-85 to retrieve contraband earlier this month.

The S.C. Department of Corrections said in a news release that Franklin was fired after his arrest.

Franklin was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Thursday. He was released later that day, according to jail records.

Livesay is a minimum-security prison that also has a pre-release/work center in Spartanburg County.

