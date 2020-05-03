SCDHEC announces 141 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths in Sunday update

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 141 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 additional deaths Sunday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,626 and those who have died to 275, according to SCDHEC.

The state health department said the eight deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley (1), Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Lexington (1), Richland (2), and Spartanburg (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below:

Abbeville (2), Aiken (3), Allendale (1), Anderson (2), Barnwell (1), Berkeley (1), Charleston (2), Chester (2), Clarendon (11), Darlington (5), Dillon (5), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (26), Florence (7), Georgetown (1), Greenville (9), Greenwood (2), Horry (3), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lexington (9), Marlboro (1), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (6), Richland (18), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (2), York (2)

As of Sunday morning, 5,016 hospital beds are available and 6,389 are utilized, which is a 56% statewide hospital bed utilization rate, according to SCDHEC.

Of the 6,389 beds currently used, 310 are by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

As for testing, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 16,860 tests for COVID-19 as of Sunday. Of these tests, 2,280 were positive and 14,580 were negative. Including tests done by private labs, there have been 64,188 total tests done in the state.