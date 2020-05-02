SCDHEC announces 226 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths in state

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 226 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 11 additional deaths Saturday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,489 and those who have died to 267, according to SCDHEC.

Nine of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Edgefield (1), Florence (1), Greenville (1), Laurens (1), Lee (1), Lexington (1), and Richland (3) counties, according to state health officials. Two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Richland (1) and Sumter (1) counties, DHEC said.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (4), Anderson (5), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (1), Charleston (3), Chester (2), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (4), Darlington (5), Dillon (13), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (5), Florence (4), Georgetown (1), Greenville (20), Greenwood (4), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (1), Lee (2), Lexington (43), Marion (1), Marlboro (3), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (4), Richland (33), Saluda (11), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (18), Williamsburg (12), York (5)