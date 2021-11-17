SCDHEC confirms first flu-related death of season is Upstate resident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Wednesday that the state has suffered its first flu-associated death of the season.

They say a person from the Upstate died from complications due to the flu.

DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone 6 months of age and older get vaccinated. Preventing the flu is particularly important for people who are at increased risk of complications from the virus, including young children, pregnant women, people 65 and older, and those with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, or heart or lung disease. However, healthy people also can have serious complications from the flu.

There have been 79 lab-confirmed cases of the flu in South Carolina so far this flu season.

It takes about two weeks for the body’s immune system to respond for full protection. The flu vaccine is available from many providers, including DHEC health departments, doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, schools and workplaces.

For those who have not had either of the two, it is safe to receive the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time, health officials say.