SCDHEC expands homebound COVID-19 vaccination program to all counties in the state

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – It started as a trial program in two South Carolina counties but is now expanding to the whole state. The Vaccination Homebound Project aims to get the COVID vaccine to people who can’t leave their homes to get the shot.

It wasn’t too difficult for Thurman Norris to track down a COVID vaccine.

“I asked how long it will be to get my shot, she says sit down now and I’ll give the first one and two weeks later, we’ll schedule for the second one,” said Greenville Resident, Thurman Norris.

But he knows that’s not the case for everyone.

“When you’re shut-in, you can’t go out because your mobility is impacted, you’re stuck,” Norris said.

Josh Snipes with SC House Calls has seen what the need looks like firsthand. They provide medical services right where people live. Access to the vaccine, he told 7 News, is a hurdle.

“It has been a challenge for us to get the vaccines up to this point, we just now received a small amount,” said Josh Snipes with SC House Calls.

State health leaders are trying to fix that, by bringing the shot to the front doors of those who can’t go get it due to health issues or age.

“DHEC has partnered with vaccine providers who will send vaccine administrators to scheduled vaccine appointments,” said Dr. Jane Kelly with The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Welcome Pharmacy off of White Horse Road in Greenville is one of the providers helping with this initiative.

Snipes said this is a step in the right direction and hopes it means easier access for their residents to get vaccinated.

“The clientele we serve is the at-risk population and certainly, we don’t want them out in the hospital if they don’t want to go. If you can get it in the home, that’s certainly ideal,” Snipes told 7 News.

To schedule an appointment with the Vaccination Homebound Project, call DHEC’s Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Residents will provide their name, date of birth, and address to a call line operator. The operator will connect them with either Welcome Pharmacy or H&M Labs and a representative from the provider will then call the resident within a few days to schedule an appointment.

If residents have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, a call line operator can help answer them.