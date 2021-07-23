SCDHEC reporting more than 90% of COVID-19 cases, deaths in June were among unvaccinated residents

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A push for COVID vaccinations as South Carolina health leaders report a majority of COVID deaths are happening among the unvaccinated. In fact, their data shows 90% of COVID-19 deaths in the month of June were among unvaccinated residents.

It started out as a very busy year of administering COVID vaccines at Hub City Pharmacy.

“We were really busy, we did like 20 to 25 shots a day, actually more like 40,” said Dr. Pradeep Komarneni with Hub City Pharmacy.

But over the last couple of months, that demand has gone down.

“Now, I barely do a shot or two a day,” Komarneni said.

He told us, despite data showing 50% of eligible South Carolinians have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, customers aren’t flooding in, seeking the shot.

An ER physician with Bon Secours is seeing more people come in, but for a different reason.

“Over the last two weeks, we have seen an uptick. Almost all of the people we’re admitting and seeing with COVID, have not received the COVID vaccine,” Dr. Coben Thorn with Bon Secours told 7 News.

That’s what state health leaders are seeing across the board. In fact, their latest data shows in the month of June, more than 5,300 COVID cases were reported. 93% of those, were considered not fully vaccinated.

You can find all the data collected from SCDHEC in a release here:

“Following an analysis that revealed the overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the first two weeks of June were among residents who were not fully vaccinated, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) discovered similar results when looking at provisional data for the entire month.

From June 1-30:

5,344 cases were reported Of those where vaccine status was able to be determined (n=3312), 3079 (93%) were considered not fully vaccinated.



243 COVID-related hospitalizations were reported Of those where vaccine status was able to be determined (n=167), 143 (86%) were considered not fully vaccinated.



39 COVID-related deaths were reported Of those where vaccine status was able to be determined (n=21), 19 (90%) were considered not fully vaccinated.



“This data is further proof that vaccinations save lives,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “We can’t stress this enough: eligible residents should protect themselves and their loved ones by getting fully vaccinated. Full vaccination is achieved two weeks after a person gets their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-shot of Janssen. That two-week period is significant because it allows the vaccine to reach full efficacy, giving an individual the best chance to stave off the virus and its impacts if a breakthrough case occurs.”

Additionally, South Carolina has had 542 breakthrough cases to date. While people who have been fully vaccinated can get COVID-19 infection, the illness is much less severe.”