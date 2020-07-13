SCDMV continues COVID-19 precautions, which has caused an increase in backlog of services

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is one of many businesses in SC considered essential during the pandemic.

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has a reputation of being packed full of people visiting offices on a daily basis, but COVID-19 pushed officials to put precautions in place to protect staff and patrons.

The SCDMV still allows in-office visits but appointments are required for certain services and walk-ins are welcome. Officials said about one-third of people who make an appointment online never show up so walk-ins are getting inside more often than not.

Staff members are required to wear masks, check-in stations are set up outside, hand sanitizer is readily available, tape was placed on the ground to indicate where visitors should stand and signs are flooding the walls urging people to practice CDC guidelines.

According to Kevin Shwedo, executive director of the SCDMV, residents of South Carolina are lucky to live in a state where select DMV locations remained open.

He said they will keep precautions in place for as long as necessary, but this has caused a backlog of products and services from the day social distancing guidelines began.

“We are right now performing the historical rates for this time of year, which is a lower capacity time of year. Normally we only have around 23,000 transactions per day, we’re up to 26,000 per day. We’re peeling away the backlog,” Shwedo said.

In order to decrease the amount of contact employees have with patrons, officials have halted all road tests and replaced it with a skills test.

According to staff, no road tests are available until further notice. Drivers can still test for a Class D driver’s license, CDL and motorcycle licenses through the skills test.

Instead of sitting in the car with a driver, staff will evaluate them from outside of the car while instructing them to maneuver in a parking lot nearby.

Shwedo said that a few employees at various locations in S.C. have contracted the virus, but more cases have been traced to family members of the staff member rather than DMV patrons.

To learn more about the SCDMV precautions visit their website.