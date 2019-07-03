SCDNR boat inspections set for July 4th holiday

(WSPA) — Officers will be checking to help keep boaters safe for the Independence Day holiday.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources said boat inspections will be held at public boat landings across the state through July 7.

SCDNR officers will be on two Upstate lakes Wednesday.

Courtesy boat inspection sites will be offered at the main ramp of Lake Bowen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Riverfork Forks boat ramp on Lake Hartwell from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, July 3.

SCDNR said in a news release that officers will check for required safety equipment and registration. People who aren’t in compliance will have the chance to correct issues before heading out onto the water and won’t be ticketed during the inspections, according to SCDNR.

Other boat inspection sites include:

Greenwood State Park – Lake Greenwood: 10 a.m. – noon July 4

Riverfork Public Landing – Lake Greenwood: 10 a.m. – noon July 4

Billy Dreher Island – Tournament Ramp: 10 a.m. – noon July 4

South Cove Park-Lake Keowee: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. July 5

Billy Dreher Island – Tournament Ramp: 10 a.m. – noon July 6

Twelve Mile Park – Lake Hartwell: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. July 6

