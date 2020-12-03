SCDNR gives helpful info for winter weather preparedness

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- As a part of the South Carolina Winter Weather Preparedness Week, the South Carolina Department Natural Resources is offering some tips to stay safe in cold temperatures.

Game Warden Hugh Holliday said he has seen a huge jump in the number of people spending more time outdoors hunting, hiking or sightseeing .

Holliday suggests dressing in layers beginning with a thin water wicking layer to help stop sweat and moisture.

The second layer can be your every day after wear and a large thick coat should go on top to keep out the cold.

He said waterproof material is key for the outside layer, as well as covering your head, your hands and having a waterproof shoe with a breathable sock.

Holliday said starting a fire can be as easy as bringing a cotton ball and igniting it with a very inexpensive flint you can find at any major retailer.

He said you should have a kit inside of your car to keep you warm in case you break down and have to wait for help. Inside the kit he suggests having a flashlight, tow rope, handwarmers, water bottle and cell phone charger.