SCDNR: If you catch this fish, ‘kill it immediately’

The northern snakehead has a large mouth with many teeth. (U.S. Geological Survey Archive)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been warning anglers about the invasive Northern Snakehead fish.

⚠️ ATTN ANGLERS: If you believe you have caught a Northern snakehead:



➡️ DO NOT RELEASE IT.

➡️ Kill it immediately and freeze it.

➡️ Take pictures.

➡️ Note where it was caught.

➡️ Report it to SCDNR at 1-800-922-5431. pic.twitter.com/6J6oJU0kRn — S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources (@SCDNR) October 28, 2019

Anyone who catches a Northern Snakehead in South Carolina should kill it immediately and freeze it, according to SCDNR. The fish should not be released back into the water.

“Our first line of defense in the fight against aquatic invasive species, such as the Northern snakehead, is our anglers,” said Ross Self, chief of freshwater fisheries with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). “If South Carolina anglers catch a Northern Snakehead, they should kill it immediately and report it to SCDNR.”

Earlier this month, wildlife officials in Georgia released a warning about the fish.

SCDNR said the fish has been found in Georgia, Florida and North Carolina.

The Northern Snakehead is a long, thin fish, similar in appearance to the native bowfin. They have a long dorsal fin that runs along their whole back and a dark brown blotchy appearance.

Northern Snakeheads can get up to three feet in length. They can also breathe air allowing them to survive on land and in low oxygenated systems.

