SCDNR K9 Blue dies after medical emergency

by: WSPA Staff

SCDNR K9 Blue died on Tuesday after a medical emergency. (SCDNR)

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources announced on Wednesday that department K9 Blue has died.

Officials announced on Facebook that Blue suffered a medical emergency on Tuesday.

“During this difficult time, please keep Blue’s handler, Sgt. Earhart, in your thoughts,” the post says.

“I had the pleasure of watching K9 Blue and Sgt. Earhart grow together over the last three years,” Lt. Col. Landrum said. “They were an excellent team filled with determination, drive, and the will to always want to do better. K9 Blue will truly be missed and will always be known as a true hero.”

K9 Blue served with the agency since 2017.

