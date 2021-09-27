SCDOT adds new bridge and ramps at Exit 104 near NC state line, road close in Oct.

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is adding a new bridge and ramps at the interchange at Exit 104 near the North Carolina state line.

According to SCDOT, the new interchange will increase safety by eliminating the current two-way traffic on ramps leading to frontage roads, making the new ramps one-directional, bringing it up to standard.

SCDOT will close a portion of White Farm Road from Oct. 11 until Dec. 9, depending on weather and utility issues.

The detour route will be Foster Lake Road and Holly Grove Road. SCDOT said traffic on the Tribal Road bridge over I-85 will not be impacted.

The new bridge is expected to open in early 2022, according to SCDOT.

The map below shows the detour beginning Oct. 11.